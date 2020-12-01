The coldest weather of the season's expected tonight. Beware of lingering black ice along the Cumberland Plateau.
Temperatures will tumble into the 20s and even teens (east) overnight.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder with highs around 50 degrees.
Thursday will turn cloudy with patchy light rain moving in from the west during the day. Off and on rain showers will continue into Friday. Friday night, a quick burst of snow showers will be possible, exiting by dawn on Saturday.
The weekend will continue chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Pleasant weather will continue into the start of next week. The unseasonable cold will stick around, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.