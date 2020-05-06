Unusually cool air will hang around over the next week with more sun than showers.
With a clearer sky tonight chilly air moves into Middle Tennessee. By Thursday morning, expect 40s and possibly even some upper 30s on the Cumberland Plateau.
Thursday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant, with highs in the 60s and lowermost 70s.
Rain returns Friday, no severe weather is expected, cooler high in the low 60s.
The weekend will be cool, but bright. Areas of frost are possible both mornings as lows dip to the 30s.
Monday warms back to near 70 with a partly cloudy sky.
Tuesday some showers return and temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Big warm up Wednesday to the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
