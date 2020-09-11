Showers and thunderstorms will make a return this weekend.
Tonight, it'll be mainly clear and pleasant, but warm for mid September. Evening temperatures will hold in the 80s for a while, then drop to around 70 by morning.
Saturday, clouds will increase. Showers and thunderstorms will develop by midday, although a few areas could even receive a light shower during the morning. Scattered rain and storms will continue Saturday night into Sunday. There will be plenty of dry periods, too. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-upper 80s, with low 80s expected for most spots on Sunday. Both days will be very humid.
Mugginess will drop some early next week as the wet weather pushes well south of Nashville. Monday will be breezy as a tropical system closes in on the northern Gulf Coast. After a mainly tranquil week, there's a reasonable chance that tropical system will bring rain to Middle Tennessee next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.