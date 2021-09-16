Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage this weekend.
Tonight, isolated showers will fizzle early. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s by sunrise with areas of fog.
Friday will be variably cloudy, warm, and humid with spotty showers and thunderstorms developing by late morning. Rain chance, 40%. High, 84.
Saturday through Monday will be very unsettled. While it won't rain the whole time, there will be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms as deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves up over the Mid State. 1" - 3" of rain is likely for much of the area through that time. We'll have more clouds than sunshine, with lows around 70 and highs around 80.
Tuesday, showers and storms will become more spotty before a strong cold front passes through Tuesday night.
Behind that front, a true blast of autumn air will take over, appropriately, for the first day of autumn -- Wednesday.
