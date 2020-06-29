Starting off the new week with rain free skies. During the afternoon, temperatures take off into the lower 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Rain chances remain high through the middle of the week. Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows in the 70s.
There's a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week and into the weekend. There will be dry times for the upcoming holiday. July 4th will be hot with a 30% chance for rain.
