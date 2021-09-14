Our stretch of nice weather is about to come to an end across the mid-state as we enter a more unsettled weather pattern for the remainder of this week. It will start today with more cloud cover and an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. However, there will still be plenty of areas that stay dry this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two on Wednesday as a cold front pushes in from our northwest, and we get some tropical moisture from the remnants of Nicholas. We do not have a flooding threat on Wednesday but could still see some good heavier downpours during the day. It will also be a cooler day with highs in the lower 80s.
We'll need to watch for another shower or thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s. Neither one of these days look like total washouts, but we should keep the umbrella handy and keep an eye to the sky. A leftover shower will linger into Saturday and Sunday, but I'm still thinking plenty of dry time this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday stay in the mid-80s.
