4WARN Forecast: Unsettled weather follows us into the weekend

Our stormy pattern continues today and into the weekend, but changes are on the way for the start of next week.
Scattered showers and storms will become widespread during the afternoon but like the last several days, not everyone sees rain.
Highs will be muggy and warm with upper 80's for most of the area today.
Showers and thunderstorms will be common again on Saturday, but rain chances decrease a bit on Sunday.
Sunday will be the best outdoor day this weekend.
Next week, we look to trend a little drier during the first half of the week with highs climbing back into the 90's.
By the end of the week, our pattern flips again, which will allow for more rain to move in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.