4WARN Forecast: Unsettled weather continues

Unsettled weather continues across Middle Tennessee today.
We'll see quite a bit of rain first thing this morning with spotty showers also developing again this afternoon.
The overall severe threat today is low.
Isolated flooding is possible if the same areas see multiple rounds of rain today.
The forecast remains nearly the same for Friday and Saturday with more pockets of heavy downpours.
Rain chances fall off quite a bit starting Sunday.
The start of next week looks much drier but hotter for some with 90's returning to the region.
Tropics-wise, Grace is a low-end hurricane currently working across the Yucatan Peninsula. Grace will have no impact on the U.S.
Henri is a tropical storm but could become a hurricane in the next 24 hours. Those in the Northeastern U.S. should keep an eye on this storm over the coming days.
