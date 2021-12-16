Off and on rain will continue through Saturday.
Tonight, expect periods of rain as slightly cooler air works southward into the Mid State from the north. By morning, we'll have temperatures in the 50s.
Friday morning will be wet for a time. Then, drier weather will build northward during the afternoon, lingering into Friday night. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s and remain there for much of Friday night.
More rain moves in from the northwest early Saturday morning. Showers will continue off and on through the day.
Then, drier and cooler weather will settle in for Monday, lingering through most of next week.
