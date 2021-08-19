The weather pattern remains unsettled through Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible each day.
Tonight, rain will diminish. Low, 72.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Friday with the focus area for rain along and west of I-24. High, 88. Showers and storms will wind down again Friday evening.
Saturday looks unsettled with waves of showers and thunderstorms. It won't rain for everyone though. Rain chance, 60%. High again, 88.
Sunday through Wednesday will then turn drier and hotter with highs in the low 90s after lows in the low 70s. Each afternoon, the heat index will soar to close to 100 as high humidity stays parked over Middle Tennessee.
Thursday the chance of rain increases and the temperatures will lower into the upper 80s.
