Our unsettled stretch continues today with a few showers across Middle Tennessee as we're headed out the door this morning.
Be sure to keep that umbrella handy through this afternoon as more scattered showers and storms develop as we head into our afternoon.
While any storm today could bring a nice soaking rain with it, we do not expect any severe weather as we go through our Wednesday.
It will be a warm and humid day otherwise with highs right around 80. Lows fall to near 70 tonight with a few more showers and a rumble of thunder.
That off and on wet pattern will continue into tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 80s for the day. Again, scattered showers and a few storms will be our main theme of the day.
We'll hit that rinse and repeat button one more time of Friday as off and on showers continue through the day. We continue to warm up with highs in the mid 80s.
As we head into the weekend, our rain chances fall and we turn up the heat. There will still be a stray shower or thunderstorm that can't be ruled out on Saturday, but temperatures will push to near 90 for the day.
Expect more sunshine on Sunday and Monday with highs stretching into the lower 90s.
Tuesday looks a little cooler, but still very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s under plenty of sunshine.
