Today will kick off a long stretch of wet, unsettled weather across the Midstate.
Clouds continue to build in this morning with a few light showers. Rain will become more widespread later today, especially in the afternoon and evening. I'm expecting mostly just rain showers today but a few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Highs will be cooler than yesterday - in the upper 70s. Lows fall to the upper 60s overnight.
Expect more off and on showers, along with a thunderstorm or two, as we start off the new work week. Every single day of the 7-day forecast features rain chances and highs in the low 80s and lows around 70°.
Rain chances will gradually diminish as we go throughout the week, but still expect to see showers and storms through next weekend.
