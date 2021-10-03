Scattered showers and storms continue across Middle Tennessee today.
Thankfully, severe chances are very low but an isolated stronger storm or two with gusty winds and heavy rain can't be ruled out.
Rain chances will be lower to begin the week on Monday but ramp right back up Tuesday and Wednesday.
Spotty showers will stick around on Thursday before we really dry out for the upcoming weekend.
High temperatures this week will be in the 70s wit the overnight in the upper 50s and low 60s.
