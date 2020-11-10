Take an umbrella. Showers are in our forecast into Wednesday.
This afternoon, we'll have off and on rain. It'll stay warm & muggy with highs in the 70s. Tonight will be a continuation of today with more showers & mild air.
Rain gradually exits from west to east on Wednesday as cooler air moves in. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s by late afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will be brighter with highs in the 60s.
This weekend will bring the chance for some showers on both Saturday and Sunday. It'll be much warmer then -- in the low 70s.
Behind a strong cold front Sunday night, much colder air takes over Monday and Tuesday of next week.
