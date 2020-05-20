The trend for pop-up showers and storms will continue for many days to come. Rain will begin to develop around noon and fizzle by 9pm. Areas of morning fog will also be likely.
Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s. Temperatures will dip into 50s tonight. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer -- upper 70s.
Friday, a few more showers and storms are expected as the humidity inches upward. Highs will be in the low 80s.
This weekend, lows will be in the 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Spotty showers and storms will continue. Memorial Day and Tuesday will bring little change.
