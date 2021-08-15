More unsettled weather's on the way.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish, but likely not dissipate entirely across the Mid State. Lows will be around 70.
Monday will turn unsettled once again with a variably cloudy sky and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Rain chance, 50%.
On Tuesday, what's left of Tropical Storm Fred will pass to our east, providing little impact to Middle Tennessee. However, a few showers and storms will develop in the area. High, 87.
Wednesday will turn hotter and be dry for many. Rain chance, 30%.
Late Thursday into Friday will bring another weather system with an increased chance for a round or two of showers and thunderstorms.
Then, Saturday, a weak cold front will push through the Mid State bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms before drier weather takes over on Sunday.
