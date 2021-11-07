Our warming trend continues today and into next week.
The sunshine sticks around for the next several days. It will be another beautiful fall day with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and sunny. Overnight lows will plummet once again, hovering just above freezing by early tomorrow morning.
Monday begins an unseasonably warm stretch of 70s. We'll see the 70s hang around through Wednesday with lows a little warmer in the 40s.
Our next weather maker moves in Thursday as a frontal system brings in some rain and cooler air. Expect scattered rain showers Thursday and Friday. By Friday, temperatures will fall back to the 50s for highs and near freezing again for lows.
Rain clears out for the weekend, but expect it to be chilly. Highs on Saturday will be only be in the upper 40s.
