Expect an unusually warm afternoon today with temperatures taking a tumble tonight into the weekend.
This afternoon will be unseasonably warm as temperatures climb to near 70°! Highs will be in the upper 60s for most all of the mid-state with a mix of sun and clouds. Then tonight, a cold front sweeps through, dropping temperatures back down to the 30s overnight.
Early Saturday morning, some areas like the Cumberland Plateau could see a few snow flurries. However, it won't accumulate. Tomorrow will be a bitterly cold day as highs only reach the mid 30s with an overcast sky. Lows will be in the teens.
Cold again for Super Bowl Sunday, but we do see more sunshine. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a high around 40 degrees. Lows will once again fall to the teens.
Slightly warmer for Valentine's Day on Monday. It will be a bright, sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Another warm-up begins on Tuesday. Highs soar back into the 60s and stay there through the next few days. Expect low 60s Tuesday with more bright sunshine. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be dry and sunny but rain showers return late in the evening and last into Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.