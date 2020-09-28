4WARN Forecast: Umbrellas Up!

A cold front is on the move. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on tap today. Areas we'll be watching for one or two strong storms will be along and east of 65. Temperatures start off in the 70s before cooling off into the 60s in the afternoon.
Showers chances dwindle down tonight. Turning cooler with 50s for lows.
Clouds hang around for Tuesday. Highs in the 60s.
Sunshine returns for the middle of the week. Gradually warming each day with temperatures rising into the low 70s through Thursday.
Another front drops in for week's end. Count on highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s!
