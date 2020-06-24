4WARN Forecast: Typical summertime weather

A typical summer pattern will hold for now.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but with little organization, so the severe threat will be slim to zero. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Similar weather's expected Friday into this weekend, although temperatures will be a little higher and the rain chance will also be a little higher (for example, 30% on Friday).
More of the same is expected on Monday, with a better chance for showers and storms arriving next Tuesday.
