After a mild Monday, cooler weather builds in for Tuesday and beyond.
This afternoon, clouds will roll in as temperatures top off in the mid 50s. Tonight, a sprinkle or light shower will be possible mainly east of Nashville. Expect lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine with temperatures in the 40s for highs.
Thursday, rain moves in from the southwest. A few wet snowflakes may mix in at the onset and as the storm departs early Friday, especially along the Cumberland Plateau.
This weekend will then turn partly cloudy and remain cool with lows around freezing and highs in the mid 40s.
