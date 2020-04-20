Another dry day until rain starts to move back in late Wednesday. Temperatures remain mild.
Tonight partly cloudy with a shower or two overnight. It will be mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Tomorrow mostly sunny and mild, high near 70.
Wednesday partly cloudy and beautiful, high again near 70. A few showers will start to move in late in the day.
Thursday widespread showers and a few storms are possible throughout the day. A few storms could be strong. High will be in the mid 60s.
Friday partly cloudy with isolated showers, high mid 70s.
Saturday a few spotty showers, high near 70.
Sunday some isolated showers and a little cooler, high mid 60s.
Monday partly cloudy, high mid 60s.
