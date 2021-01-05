4WARN Forecast: Typical January Feel

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine today. Highs in the 40s. Tonight, mostly clear in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Increasing clouds tomorrow with temperatures in the 40s for highs again.
Thursday, rain moves in from the southwest and it will be a chilly rain with highs only reaching the mid 40s. A few wet snowflakes may mix in at the onset and as the storm departs early Friday, especially along the Cumberland Plateau. Friday will otherwise be cloudy and cold, highs in the mid 40s.
This weekend will then turn partly cloudy and remain cool with lows around freezing and highs in the mid 40s.
