Get ready for heat & humidity to climb over the weekend.
This afternoon will be hotter than previous days, thanks to a developing light southwest breeze. Count on highs in the low-to-mid 90s. There's a very low rain chance today, but most everyone should stay dry. Lows fall to the mid 70s overnight.
It'll turn even more muggy on Sunday and be about as hot as Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 100°+ outside in some areas. We'll have isolated thundershowers developing throughout the late afternoon into early evening. Rain chance is 40%.
Monday and Tuesday will bring even more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s.
Very hot air will then set up shop for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will be gone and highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s then.
A few storms could develop on Friday of next week.
