Other than a few clouds here and there, it was a picture perfect (and warm) Saturday afternoon. Be ready to turn up the AC over the next couple of days as the heat settles into middle Tennessee.
Expect things to stay quiet and warm tonight with lows only dropping into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for our Sunday as temperatures take a run at 90 for the day. Temperatures continue their climb on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s on both days. We should also start to notice that it's getting more humid again as well. Temperatures will still push near 90 come Wednesday. I can't rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon, but most if not all of us are dry.
Temperatures fall back into the upper 80s on Thursday with another small chance of a shower in the afternoon. Our rain chances increase on Friday and Saturday, but only slightly with a passing shower or storm on each day. It will be cooler, but still warm, as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.
