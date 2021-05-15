It's been a terrific Saturday so far, but we have seen the clouds increase over the last few hours. A weak disturbance to our north will try and slide in a shower or two late this evening and overnight tonight. Lows will drop down to near 60 tomorrow.
A little more cloud cover can be expected for our Sunday, but we'll still see some sunshine during the day. While most of our day will stay dry, be sure to keep and eye out for a couple of spotty showers. Temperatures tomorrow top off right around 80. Another round of spotty showers is in store for middle Tennessee on Monday, but it is once again nothing that will wash out the day. We'll want to keep our eyes to the sky Tuesday through Friday for another shower or storm that simple just can't be ruled out on each day. We should still find plenty of dry time through the rest of this week and the bigger story will be temperatures. We'll climb that ladder into the mid and even the upper 80s some spots by the end of this week.
Looking ahead to our weekend we'll see plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s...to maybe near 90.
