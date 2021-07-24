After a hot and sunny Saturday we have more heat on the way across middle Tennessee, but first we have some showers and storms to get through. Tomorrow is going to be another hot and humid day with temperatures pushing into the mid 90s for the afternoon. But, as we warm up during the day we'll want to keep an eye to the sky for some pop up showers and a passing thunderstorm in the afternoon. It won't be quite as hot on Monday with temperatures in the lower 90s but we'll also see more showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Monday looks to be the wettest day of this upcoming week. A leftover shower or storm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday, but we'll see a good majority of the day stay dry. The mercury rises on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 90s again for the afternoon. It's also looking very humid through the middle of the week so the heat index will be near the triple digits. Highs will stretch into the upper 90s on Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. It stay hot on Friday with temperatures in the mid 90s and just the slight chance of a pop up shower in the late afternoon. A quick shower or storm will be around on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 90s.
4WARN Forecast: Turning Up the Heat
- Stefano DiPietro
