With the exception of a few spotty showers, it was a much needed and welcomed dry day across middle Tennessee. As we head into the work week we'll shift our focus to another round of heat coming our way.
Tonight will stay calm with lows dropping into the lower 70s. We can expect plenty of sunshine for our Monday and temperatures climbing into the lower 90s for the afternoon. That will be just our first day of heat for this week with temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will mix with sunshine on both days and because it will still be humid we'll be talking feels like temperatures in the upper 90s at times. It will be slightly cooler, but still hot, on Thursday with temperatures in the lower 90s. A few isolated showers will try and sneak in during the afternoon as well. Temperatures fall back into the upper 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Our weather pattern stays on the unsettled side, but it will just be a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm as we head into the weekend.
