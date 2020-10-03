It's another gorgeous fall-like day across Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will be chilly after sunset tonight. So, grab a jacket if you'll be outside.
Sunday's rain chances continue to get lower and lower.
Only a handful of isolated showers are expected. Most should stay dry.
Highs will be in the upper 60's/low 70's.
October is living up to its reputation of being the driest month as little to no rain is expected next week.
Temperatures-wise we'll gradually warm through the week with low 70's to start and near 80° by the end of the week.
