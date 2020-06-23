A cold front will move through Middle Tennessee today, bringing some more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. This activity should move out from west to east. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday another round of spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the middle 80s.
Dry for Thursday and warmer near 90 degrees.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be hot and humid with some isolated thunderstorms.
