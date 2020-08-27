4WARN Weather Alert in effect for Friday.
Clouds with Tropical Storm Laura have moved in. Rain bands with downpours & possible isolated tornadoes arrive on Friday.
This afternoon will be cloudy, hot, and humid with only very isolated showers. Highs will be around 90 with the heat index in the upper 90s (because it's so humid).
This evening, a few showers will move in over southern Middle Tennessee, but most of the night will be dry. It'll remain cloudy and turn breezy late with a low in the upper 70s.
Friday, expect showers and thunderstorms to gradually develop, especially during the afternoon. Many will contain brief, heavy downpours. Some will produce very gusty wind and possibly an isolated tornado or two.
Friday night will be especially wet. Rain will exit to the east quickly on Saturday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon with a cold front. Sunday will be variably cloudy with a few showers possible late. Spotty thunderstorms are likely Monday through Thursday of next week.
Through the next seven days, highs will generally be in the mid-upper 80s with lows around 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.