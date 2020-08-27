4WARN Weather Alert in effect for Friday.
The signs of Tropical Storm Laura have already arrived with the cloud cover. Rain bands with downpours, high wind & possible isolated tornadoes arrive on Friday.
This evening, a few showers will move in over southern Middle Tennessee, but most of the night will be dry. It'll remain cloudy and humid and turn breezy late with a low in the upper 70s.
Friday, expect showers and thunderstorms to gradually develop, especially during the afternoon. Many will contain brief, heavy downpours. Some will produce very gusty wind to near 30 mph and possibly an isolated tornado or two.
Friday night will be especially wet. Rain will exit to the east quickly on Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon isolated thunderstorms with a cold front passing through. High in the upper 80s.
Sunday will be variably cloudy with a showers possible late. High in the mid 80s.
Spotty thunderstorms are likely Monday through Thursday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.
