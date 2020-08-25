 

Another hot and mostly dry day today before rain from what is now Tropical Storm Laura spreads into Middle Tennessee this week.

4WARN Forecast: Tropical rain moves in this week

Today will be dry for most, but rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will pop up along and south of I-40, especially near the TN/AL state line. It's another day in the low 90s for many. 

Rain chances increase tomorrow and through the end of the week due to "Laura" making landfall in the next coming days. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s, with lows in the low 70s.  Rain starts clearing up as we head into the weekend. 

 

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

