Another hot and mostly dry day tomorrow before rain from the tropical system Laura spreads into Middle Tennessee.
Tonight lingering showers to the east end, warm and a bit muggy, low 71.
We'll take today's forecast and repeat it for Tuesday with isolated showers, high near 90.
Wednesday to Friday, widespread rain and some storms will be possible in our area thanks to what is now Tropical Storm Laura moving toward the Gulf Coast. Highs be into the upper 80s, with lows in the low 70s.
Over the weekend expect showers early on Saturday then a drier afternoon. Sunday will bring a few spotty showers, highs both days in the upper 80s.
