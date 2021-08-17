What's left of Tropical Depression Fred is sending clouds over much of the Mid State and some rain to the Cumberland Plateau. The farther west you are, the more sunshine you should expect today. Highs will range from near 90° there to the low 70°s along the mid-upper Plateau. Nashville's high will be 87°.
Tonight will turn partly cloudy and stay sticky. Lows will be around 70.
The highest chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday will be over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The morning looks dry. A few storms could make their way into Nashville late in the day.
Rain chances increase further Thursday through Saturday for additional waves of showers and storms. Then, Sunday through Tuesday of next week, drier and hotter weather will develop with high temperatures topping off in the low 90°s.
