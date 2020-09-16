4WARN Forecast: Tracking Sally & Fall-like Weekend

More clouds than sunshine today with a few showers from the outer bands of Hurricane Sally. Most of the rain won't last long and will favor areas along and south of I-40. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Similar setup for Thursday. We could be looking at a more steadier rain for southeast Tennessee. It'll also be breezy with afternoon temps in the low 80s.
By Friday, we'll see temperatures in the 70s for highs with lows in the 50s. Great weather for High School football!
Pleasant Autumn-like weather will continue this weekend with abundant sunshine. Count on highs in the 70s and lowermost 80s. Lows will generally be in the 50s. Some upper 40s will also be possible this weekend in the coolest communities.
