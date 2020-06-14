Another nice day to close out the weekend.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 80s and once again, the humidity will stay in check today. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, mainly along the Cumberland Plateau, but showers that develop today will be weak and short lived.
Monday will be even cooler and less humid with lows starting off in the 50s and highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable. Hotter and more humid air will take over for the end of next week. Expect the 90s to return by Thursday and carry into the weekend.
Through the next seven days, the rain chance will remain at 20% or less each day, so for many of you- the next week will be completely dry.
