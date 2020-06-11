A breath of fresh air this morning! Temperatures have cooled off into the 50s and 60s. The afternoon holds for loads of sunshine and highs in the 80s.
Turning cool again tonight with lows hovering near 60 degrees.
Mostly sunny and nice again by Friday. Highs in the mid 80s.
Pleasant weather holds this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm.
