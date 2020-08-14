Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, with a drying trend expected this weekend.
This evening, expected spotty areas of rain, some with very heavy downpours and the threat for isolated spots of flooding. Rain will gradually diminish, with areas of fog forming toward morning. Lows, around 70.
Saturday will begin mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine. Isolated showers are possible, especially east. High, 89.
Partly cloudy Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon along a cold front. High, 89. Still humid.
Monday through Wednesday of next week will be cooler and less humid with slightly more mugginess returning by week's end. Lows will be in the 60s. Expect highs in the 80s. Only a few showers are likely, especially on Thursday and Friday.
