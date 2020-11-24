4WARN Forecast: Thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Turning much warmer today with warm breezes. Count on highs in the 60s.
Windy, rainy, and occasionally stormy weather will move in tomorrow. We'll have lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s. A storm or two could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.
Clouds break for Thanksgiving Day. After a cool start, temperatures will climb into the low 60s.
Black Friday starts off dry and chilly. There will be a few showers especially later in the day. High in the mid 60s.
Another dose of rain returns Friday night into Saturday, cooling things off. For Saturday afternoon we'll be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
The active weather continues for Sunday night into Monday with another wave of rain and thunderstorms.
