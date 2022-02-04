Beware of isolated slick spots through early Saturday especially on bridges, overpasses, and on/off ramps.
Tonight, clouds will exit. It'll turn very cold with lows by morning in the teens and low 20s.
Saturday will be sunnier but still chilly with highs in the upper 30s.
After a freezing start Sunday in the upper 20s, temperatures will climb to around 50 under a mostly sunny sky.
A dry front comes through Monday bringing a slight dip in temperatures, high in the mid 40s.
Otherwise next week looks uneventful for weather. In general, it'll be partly cloudy and seasonable. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the low 50s.
Thursday brings another dip in temperatures to the mid 40s with a slight chance of showers.
Friday, nice with a partly cloudy sky and the high in the upper 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.