More of the same in this forecast as the trend for widely scattered showers and storms will continue.
The rain will taper off late this evening. Areas of fog will develop. Temperatures will dip into 50s.
Tomorrow plan for more showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be a bit warmer -- upper 70s.
Friday, a few more showers and storms are expected as the humidity inches upward. Highs will be in the low 80s.
This weekend including Memorial Day, lows will be in the 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Spotty showers and storms will continue.
Tuesday and Wednesday still warm but the chances of rain diminish.
