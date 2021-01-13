One more milder day then colder air returns. A few showers possible over the weekend.
Tonight will turn chilly, but remain much milder than last night. Count on lows around freezing.
Thursday will become breezy and milder with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds arrive late with a few light showers Thursday night.
Colder air moves in Friday and lingers into the weekend. A brief passing rain or snow shower's possible Friday. The high will be in the mid 40s.
Friday night, a few snow showers are likely, carrying into early Saturday. the high will be near 40. It's possible a few spots receive a dusting of snow by Saturday morning, especially near the Cumberland Plateau.
Sunday mainly partly cloudy and chilly with a high in the mid 40s. There is a slight chance of showers.
Monday (MLK Day) looks pleasant with highs near 50.
More of the same on Tuesday before rain returns to Middle Tennessee Tuesday night.
Wednesday brings a great chance of rain with highs in the mid 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.