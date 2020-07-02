4WARN Forecast: Temperatures turn up; spotty storm chances

Rain chances back off for the second half of the week as temperatures turn up.
Patchy morning fog as temperatures rise today. Highs surge into the low 90s with spotty showers breaking out in the afternoon.
Highs will trend in the 90s this holiday weekend under a sunny to partly cloudy skies. The heat index will be in the mid 90s for much of the area. We will keep a small chance of a shower or storm during the daytime.
The better chances for moisture arrive next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.