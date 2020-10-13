Lots of sunshine will help boost temperatures well above average by mid week. Another cool down expected by the weekend.
Tonight, we'll have perfect game conditions for the Tennessee Titans home opener. Early Wednesday morning, 40s will be common under a clear sky.
Sunshine's expected again, Wednesday. A southerly wind will propel temperatures in the 70s and lowermost 80s.
Clouds return late Thursday, after temperatures soar into the 70s again. A few showers are likely Thursday night as a cold front slides through.
Then, colder air slides in for Friday and the start of the weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 60s.
*** Saturday morning will likely bring the first frost of the season for much of Middle Tennessee as lows dip into the 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday even warmer with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday still dry with the high inching into the upper 70s.
