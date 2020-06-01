More nice, sunny weather is in store for us for the start of the new week.
Temperatures will reach the mid 80s today with a little humidity starting to creep back in. Lows fall to the low 60s tonight.
Tuesday brings the start of a mini heat wave. Temperatures reach 90° and hang out there for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay dry and mostly sunny before rain returns to the forecast by Thursday.
Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday with the heat still rising in the 90s. Lows each day will be close to 70° and by the end of the week, it will start to feel sticky outside from more humidity building in.
Rain should clear out for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny with a very low rain chance. Temperatures will stay in the 90s.
