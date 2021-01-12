Sunshine will boost temperatures to above average levels as soon as tomorrow.
This afternoon, clouds will exit eastern Middle Tennessee by 3pm. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
It'll turn very cold tonight with lows in the 20s. Watch out for freezing fog in some valleys.
Low 50s are likely tomorrow afternoon followed by a lot of wind and highs in the upper 50s on Thursday.
Colder air moves in Friday, lingering into the weekend. There's the chance for a few insignificant rain and/or snow showers Friday and Saturday, but the chance in any one area is quite low -- 20%.
