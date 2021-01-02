After a near record setting warm start to 2021, cooler air moves in for the weekend.

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s across the midstate. It will be an overcast day across the region. A few showers are possible throughout the day, especially later tonight. Not everyone will see rain. Lows fall to the mid 30s overnight. 

Sunday will be even cooler, but clouds will clear out during the second half of the day. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 40s. Lows fall to below freezing. 

The start of the first work week of 2021 will be warmer.  Highs will be in the 50s most of the week with partly cloudy skies. Lows will still be cold at or near freezing each morning. 

We see more rain move in at the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.