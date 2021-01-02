After a near record setting warm start to 2021, cooler air moves in for the weekend.
Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s across the midstate. It will be an overcast day across the region. A few showers are possible throughout the day, especially later tonight. Not everyone will see rain. Lows fall to the mid 30s overnight.
Sunday will be even cooler, but clouds will clear out during the second half of the day. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 40s. Lows fall to below freezing.
The start of the first work week of 2021 will be warmer. Highs will be in the 50s most of the week with partly cloudy skies. Lows will still be cold at or near freezing each morning.
We see more rain move in at the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.
