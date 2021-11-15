NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a cool dip today, temperatures will be on the rise the next couple of days. Another front comes in late week to cool things again.
Tonight mostly clear, low mid 40s.
Warmer weather will then build into the area starting Tuesday. That said, at times clouds will win out. Highs will be near 70.
Wednesday will be variably cloudy and even milder, high in the mid 70s. It will be a windy day too, so not the most ideal for leaf cleanup if you hoped to work on that then.
Rain showers return late Wednesday night, lingering into early Thursday. With the rain will come much cooler air. The high will only reach the mid 50s.
Friday will be sunny but chilly with morning lows near 30 and the afternoon high in the mid 50s.
Saturday lots of sunshine expected with a morning low near freezing with the high rebounding to the mid 60s.
On Sunday, a few more rain showers develop in Middle Tennessee. The high will be in the low 60s.
