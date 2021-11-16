Some of the clouds in the sky will clear later today and overnight. The temperature will reach about 70 today and drop to the 50s tonight. Tomorrow afternoon, the weather will reach the mid-70s in some spots.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride this week. They are up right now, but two more dips are expected over the next 7 days.

Tonight, won't be as chilly with lows in the mid 50s. However, we will see the wind pick up through the overnight hours.

Wednesday is looking even warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s for the day! It will be a windy day with gusts up and around 25 mph at times in the afternoon.

That's all ahead of a cold front which is set to move through our area Wednesday night and into Thursday. That front will bring us some light rain shower into Thursday morning but the bigger story in the temperature drop behind it. Highs on Thursday will be back in the 50s as we try and break clouds for some afternoon sunshine.

Clouds and sunshine will be the story for our Friday with highs still in the mid 50s after a cold start near 30.

A little warmer Saturday and Sunday with temperatures back in the lower 60s.  But it will be a short-lived warm-up as we expect another cool down early next week.

A few sprinkles are expected Monday, the high will likely only reach the 40s.

Tuesday will be sunny with the high in the mid 40s.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.